Police: Father Dies Trying to Save Children in Candlewood Lake

It's a sad tragic story that unfolded at Candlewood Lake in New Milford on Labor Day.

A Norwalk man died on Labor Day when he jumped into Candlewood Lake to try and rescue his 6-year-old son and a 10-year-old girl who were having trouble swimming in the lake.

Police say Victor Garcia took swift action when he realized that his 6-year-old son and another child were struggling to stay above water when swimming in the lake during a family Labor Day outing. The family had traveled from Norwalk to New Milford to spend the holiday at the Lake.

According to reports, things went horribly wrong after Garcia jumped into the water.

New Milford Police said the children were brought safely to shore while another family member pulled Garcia from the water. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived.

After paramedics arrived on the scene, they rushed Garcia to New Milford Hospital where he was pronounced deceased after being pulled from the waters at the Candlewood Shores. The children were taken to Danbury Hospital where they were treated and released.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass issued this statement on Tuesday regarding the tragedy that occurred.

"On 09/06/2021 at 5:08 pm New Milford Police responded to the Candlewood Shores Community Beach where a 6-year-old male and 10-year-old female were having difficulty swimming. The father of the 6-year-old, attempted to help the children along with other family members. The children were brought safely to shore while another family member recovered the 26-year-old father after he succumbed to the water. Officeres did CPR until EMS arrived and the father was transported to New Milford Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased."

Bass concluded by asking people for prayers for the family and the victim.

The actual cause of death has not yet been revealed, but the chief medical examiner's office will be performing an autopsy.

