Things got a little crazy Thursday morning on Spring Street when an estimated one thousand people showed up for a special cheap sneaker sale. The event was going on at pop-up store on the Lower East side that were selling the new Adidas/Arizona Iced Tea sneakers for just 99 cents. The shoes were specially designed to resemble the popular iced tea cans.

ABC says that many waited in the rain Thursday morning for the exclusive release. Some were said to have even camped out overnight.

Things got crazy quick, as police say two teenagers were assaulted during the melee. ABC says that a 43 year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, and 21 year-old man was issued a summons for flying a drone over the large crowd.

The event was supposed to go on through Friday, though the Arizona Iced Tea company tweeted that the events both days had been shut down by the NYPD due to safety concerns.

CBS NY says that no sneakers were ever handed out.

