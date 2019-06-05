This is not the type of call the local police department is used to receiving.

WROC is reporting that police in the Monroe County town of Ogden were called Tuesday night after a horse was spotted in the road. But not just any regular horse - it was actually a miniature horse.

Ogden Police took to social media to share the rather unusual story, as officers assisted the lost horse. The mini horse tagged along side the patrol car with an extra long leash, according to WROC, before officers were able to get her away from the toad and out of harm's way.

The horse even got its own police hat. Ogden Police jokingly said they were going to enter the horse into their new mounted patrol unit.

The Democrat & Chronicle reports that police are still not sure who owns the animal.

