Pleasant Valley, NY Natives Bring New Bar to “West & Main”

When you grow up in the Hudson Valley, the love for your hometown runs deep. 2 Pleasant Valley natives are bringing their passion to a new endeavor in their hometown.

Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese have been serving at Hudson Valley restaurants for over 8 years. The ladies plan on bringing some new life into the bar scene in the Saw Mill Plaza in Pleasant Valley.

Pullman and Milanese tell us they have so many regulars that they have become friends with over the years that they love like family. They add:

We both always thought the town really needed something new and different and we were presented with the opportunity and felt no choice but to go for it! We are so happy to give something new and exciting to our town. We love the industry and love our customers so we’re so grateful we were able to find something close to home

The duo is calling the new Pleasant Valley establishment The Bar on West & Main and it will be nestled in on 18 West Road where Rough Cut used to be. As of right now, The Bar on West & Main is set to open in July.

Not only will they be serving up ice-cold delicious beverages, but they will be cooking up some tasty treats in the kitchen. We're talking bar food with a little flare. The ladies share that they want to hear from their future customers and are listening to all the suggestions coming in on social media. They told us:

We have so many great ideas and really want to serve the public with not only good drinks and food, but an unforgettable atmosphere.

With that being said, they'll be creating a comfortable, laid-back vibe at The Bar on West & Main that will come equipped with an outdoor seating area.

While we wait for opening day, Arianna and Alexandra will be stirring up cocktail ideas and putting the finishing touches on their homegrown hometown bar. Check for updates on the opening of The Bar on West & Main by giving them a follow on Instagram.

A Tour of Pleasant Valley Six things we love about Pleasant Valley.

8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Dutchess County, New York