Plea Deal Announced for Multi-Time Orange County Felon After Latest Arrest

February may be the shortest month of the calendar year but it has been an incredibly active month for the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Over the course of the month, the OCDA's Office has released a number of statements regarding active cases and investigations and this week kicked off with the announcement that a multi-time felon will once again be heading to court for sentencing after his latest arrest.

Multi-Time Felon Pleads Guilty

The announcement earlier this week concerned the recent arrest of a Middletown man identified as 44-year old Jason Simpson. Simpson is no stranger to law enforcement or court rooms as he has a lengthy criminal record with four previous felony convictions and this latest incident represents his third violent felony conviction.

In the Monday announcement issued via press release from the OCDA's Office, Simpson officially plead guilty in Orange County Court to the crime of Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree. The expectation is that this latest offense will see Simpson sentenced with a sentence of 12 years to life when he returns to court for that sentencing on April 9, 2025.

Investigation Details

According to the details in the press release, Simpson was arrested for this latest offense back on October 13, 2024. At approximately 11:20pm, the victim case, who's name was not stated in the press release, was awoken from sleep at her City of Middletown residence by Simpson who had turned on the light.

Simpson then reportedly placed his hand over the victim's mouth, ordered her to be quiet and threatened her life. Simpson then reportedly began to pull down the victims shirt but quickly fled once he heard other people approaching.

Police were called following the ordeal and then began their search for Simpson. They found him around the block from the residence where the crime took place and Simpson at that point confessed to officers what had occurred.

Later on at the plea proceedings, Simpson admitted again that he attempted to enter the residence with the intention to commit a crime therein.

Response From Orange County District Attorney

The press release also came with a statement from Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, who said in part...

Previous Stories: Thruway Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest of New York Men in Orange County

The admitted conduct of this defendant is terrifying and the worst nightmare of every resident...In light of his repeated, violent criminal history, this defendant will face a life sentence, which is an appropriate punishment.

Hoovler would then also thank the City of Middletown Police Department for their work and efforts on the case. In addition, Hoovler expressed that Orange County residents "deserve" to feel safe in their homes and that long term incarcerations like the one expected in this Simpson case will aid in making sure residents and communities are safer.

