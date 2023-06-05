Plane Flying To New York Part Of Sonic Boom Heard In Parts Of US
Social media is flooded with posts of a sonic boom.
Top US officials confirmed why a sonic boom was heard near the nation's capital.
Sonic Boom Heard Around Washington D.C., Plane Headed Towards New York
Turns out, it was F-16 fighter jets from Joint Base Andrews cleared to travel at supersonic speed Sunday afternoon, officials say.
The reason, officials say a small plane violated restricted airspace, according to NORAD. The plane was flying in a strange path near Washington D.C.
F-16 fighter jets used flares to try and get the pilot's attention. However, the pilot of the small plane was unconscious and the plane ended up crashing near the George Washington National Forest.
Plane Was Heading To Long Island
Four people were onboard the plane when it crashed near the George Washington National Forest in Virginia around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.
The plane was heading to Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, according to the FAA.
All four were pronounced dead.
John Rumpel, an NRA executive and prominent MAGA donor, says his daughter and their 2-year-old granddaughter are among the deceased. The pilot and the child's nanny were also killed.
Rumpel believes the plane lost pressurization and all passed out prior to the crash.