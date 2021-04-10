Hudson Valley Wineries with Amazing Outdoor Dining Areas

Have you heard of the term day drinking? It may be possible that you know this word a little too well. Yesterday, I was driving with the windows down and feeling the beautiful sunshine. I thought to myself, it would feel incredible to sit outside and have some apps and drinks.

Whether you are a fan or day drinking or not, the season has officially arrived. When dining out for dinner, it's always a must to find a spot outside. There is something about smelling the fresh, Hudson Valley air and being out and about.

I also saw a few wineries that have been open and are ready for us. Let’s check out super cool, outdoor winery spots in the Hudson Valley to kick this spring off the right way.

Magnanini Winery, Wallkill

Magnanini Winery has been in operation since the 1980s in the Hudson Valley. They are known for their wine and restaurant located in Wallkill. They have 8 different wines on-site that are grown, fermented then bottled which is for sale in their tasting room. They also offer private events, weddings and pasta nights. Find out more details here.

Be sure to head on over to relax outdoors with their delectable wine.

Robibero Winery, New Paltz

Robibero Winery is known for being family-owned and operated here in the Hudson Valley. With their location in New Paltz, you can relax on the deck or enjoy the views on the lawn with your own picnic. Be sure to grab pizza from this location which is available on the weekends. They have a large selection of white and red wines on-site and online. Check out more details here

City Winery Hudson Valley, Montgomery

Located on the old Montgomery Mills, City Winery Hudson Valley has so much to offer. From their delicious cocktail to local beer, it's one of my favorite spots. Known for their wine, they have locations all over the world along with their grapes in which they are sourced from different locations as well. As for their outdoor spot, there is an enchanting view of the Wallkill River.

They have a spring wine sale going on right now, check out more info here.

Where's your favorite winery in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year