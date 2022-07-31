The 5 Ultimate Places to Go Rockhounding in the Hudson Valley

Are you clicking on this article because you are like "What in the heck is rockhounding?" Maybe not, maybe you are a world class aficionado when it comes to this hobby, pastime, can we call it a sport?

So for the rest of the world that doesn't know, what is rockhounding? As defined by howtofindrocks.com, here is the actual definition:

Rockhounding is the activity of hunting for minerals, rocks, crystals, and gemstones.

So where can you go in the Hudson Valley to go rockhounding?

Photo by Austin Neill on Unsplash Photo by Austin Neill on Unsplash loading...

Doing my research for this article, I found out that not only does New York State have its own gem, Garnet, but they also have a State Mineral, the Herkimer diamond, and a State Mineral, the Eurypterus Remipe.

So where do people go rockhouding (rock hunting) in the Hudson Valley, NY? Are there places here? Or do we need to travel?

Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash loading...

Apparently there are a lot of places to be able to search for Garnets in the Adirondacks, but the best way to go about searching or rockhounding in any part of the state is to connect with another group of hunters. Here are a few that are super helpful:

Are you a rockhounder? Care to share a spot with us so we can include it? Thanks and best of luck on your adventures!

If you ever decide to change gears and climb rocks instead of hunt for them, here's what you need to know:

A Comprehensive Beginner's Guide to Indoor Rock Climbing in the Hudson Valley Looking to get into indoor rock climbing but don't know where to start? Don't worry, we'll help.

'Rocky' Films Ranked Much like the fictional fighter’s life, the Rocky films have experienced both highs and lows. We've ranked them all from worst to best.