Pine Bush School District Eliminates Nearly 200 Positions

The Pine Bush Central School District announced that nearly 200 positions have been eliminated, with 106 being teaching assistant positions.

As schools have begun teaching in the Hudson Valley, some districts have opened using a hybrid model and others have gone fully remote. But as the Pine Bush Central School District has resumed instruction, nearly 200 positions have been eliminated. A total of 199 positions have been abolished at the district. Of those positions, 106 are teaching assistant positions.

According to the minutes from a Board of Education Meeting for Pine Bush Central School District, the 106 teaching assistant positions will be abolished beginning October 9, 2020. These positions are a variety of part-time teaching assistant positions. 81 non-instructional school monitor positions will also be eliminated effective October 9, 2020. 12 non-instructional school security positions are being eliminated as well. Two of the security positions are part-time and ten are full-time. All of the layoffs for all 199 positions will occur on October 9, 2020.

The minutes give no detail as to why the positions were eliminated or if they will ever be available again. However, the minutes do state every person's name and how many hours a day they worked.