Pick Your Own Strawberries at One of These Hudson Valley Farms

When I think summertime, I think fresh fruit. From watermelons to peaches and blueberries. The fresh, sweet fruits make for a great and healthy way to cool off. But I think we can all agree that strawberries are the official fruit of summer.

Luckily, here in the Hudson Valley, we are home to some of the best U-pick farms in New York State. Seriously, Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson has recently been named the best U-pick farm in New York thanks to Taste of Home.

Strawberry season has finally kicked off here in the Hudson Valley and several farms and orchards are ready for visitors to pluck their own strawberries off the vine.

You can't mention Hudson Valley strawberries without talking about Dressel Farms in New Paltz. As of today, June 13th 2022, U-pick isn't open yet. However, stayed tuned to Dressel's Facebook page for updates and visit their farm stand as quarts of strawberries are selling quickly.

Wilklow Orchard and DuBois Farms in Highland are both ready for strawberry pickin'. Grab some strawberries over the weekend at Wilklow and then sit back and relax to some live music. DuBois makes for the perfect day out with the family as they offer wagon rides, animals and a tiny town for the little ones to play in.

No matter which farm or orchard you choose, you can't go wrong with locally grown strawberries in the Hudson Valley.

Many of the orchards and farms are reporting that due to the cooler nights the strawberries are taking their time to rippen. Thankfully, it's getting warmer and warmer and the first official day of summer is on the way.

Get your fresh Hudson Valley at one of the 8 locations below:

