Photographer Beautifully Captures 4 Seasons of H.V. Wildlife

Even though it’s been a year of isolation and quarantine, one thing hasn’t changed. We still had four seasons, and here in the Hudson Valley each season is beautiful and full of wonder. Photographer, musician and artist Paul Kean has taken some amazing photos of wildlife in and around Sullivan County and he’s been nice enough to let me share some of them with you.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of Paul Kean’s photo collection. I think we’ll do a four seasons landscape gallery in the near future. In the meantime if you’d like to see more of Paul’s work, head to his facebook page.