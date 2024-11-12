Dangerous wildfires have been plaguing the Hudson Valley this season due to consistent low humidity and high winds. Unfortunately, these conditions are forecasted to continue.

With 5,000 acres of first already consumed by fire in the fatal Greenwood Lake region alone, many are left wondering about the impact these fires are having on their bodies and their pets.

See More: "Prepare to Leave Quickly": Wildfires Poised to Strengthen in NY

Ways You Can Prevent More Fires

Many local fire departments and governments have put burn bans in place and have shared information about lesser-known ways you can accidentally start a brush or house fire: Local Fire Departments Share Fire Hazards You Probably Don't Think About

Pet Warnings During Wildfires

There are two important things to think about in terms of your pet's safety and wellness during these wildfires.

First off, one thing many don't consider is the fact that these wildfires are displacing tons of wild animals from their homes in the forest. Every critter from chipmunks and deer to coyotes and bears may be fleeing from nearby forests during these burns.

Pay extra attention when letting your pet out at night. Some of these wild critters may be in distress and a little less forgiving to your curious furry friend. Don't leave your pet outside unattended.

One way you can help these displaced wild animals is by leaving out buckets or bowls of water. With these long-lasting dry conditions coupled with the fires, water sources for these wild animals are drying up as well.

Just take a look at our local reservoirs and ponds!

Wildfire Smoke's Impact on Pets

The most common concern is how the smoke from wildfires is affecting pets.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), if your pet has a pre-existing cardiovascular condition, you need to be extra cautious with how long you're letting them outside.

Generally, it's ok to continue taking your pet on walks and giving them outdoor time, but it's important to monitor their behavior.

If you notice them begin to breathe abnormally heavy, they seem more tired faster, they seem disoriented, or have a change in appetite, these are a couple of red flags to take note of. Irritated eyes and nasal discharge should also be taken as signs that your pet is having trouble in the smoke.

If you notice these symptoms, limit outdoor exposure to just quick bathroom breaks until the smoke subsides. If symptoms progress, certainly reach out to your vet for further guidance.

