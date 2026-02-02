Harsher Penalties for NY Drivers Begins February 2026

New York has quietly ushered in some of the biggest changes to its driver penalty system in years, all of which officially went into effect on February 1.

Higher Penalties For New York Drivers

Drivers caught speeding even one mile per hour over the limit will now get 4 points on their license. The new law ups the penalty from 3 points for driving between one and ten miles per hour over the limit. Anyone picking up their phone while driving will also feel face harsher punishment. The penalty for cell phone use is rising from 5 to 6 points.

One change that many New Yorker officials have pushed for is upping the points for anyone who fail to yield to a pedestrian. These rulebreakers will see their penalty jump from 3 to 5 points.

The biggest increases hit drivers caught passing a stopped school bus or driving recklessly. Both violations now carry a whopping 8 points instead of 5.

New Point Penalties

A handful of infractions that previously carried no or low point totals now have specific assessments to go along with the fines.

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles will now cost drivers 3 points. Illegal U-turns are worth 2 points. The same goes for obstructing traffic. Even minor equipment issues will now be tracked with 1 point each.

Fewer Points to Get Your License Suspended

The changes also make it easier for drivers to hit the suspension threshold. Under the old rules, motorists faced a suspension of their license after accumulating 11 points within an eighteen-month period. Beginning now, that benchmark shifts to 10 points over a twenty-four-month period.

For anyone who has been hovering near that limit, this is where things can get tricky. A single speeding ticket or cell phone violation could be enough to send a driver over the edge and trigger a suspension hearing.

Hudson Valley Drivers Put on Notice

Local police departments have already begun notifying residents about the new system. Here in the Hudson Valley, where commuters rely on their cars every day, the best bet is to stay aware and follow the rules of the road. A few points here and there can now add up to a much bigger headache.