Pedestrian Struck in Wappingers Left in Serious Condition

State Police are continuing to investigate a serious motor vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, October 20, State Police began investigating a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the Town of Wappinger. At approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, state police were dispatched to New Hamburg Road by Dutchess County 911 for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

The victim, who was identified as Terrace J. Hector, aged 37 from the Town of Wappinger, was located by police with serious injuries and transported by ambulance to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

According to a press release issued by the State Police, the initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Hyundai Elantra was driving in the eastbound direction on New Hamburg Road in the area where there was a curve in the roadway without street lights.

Terrance Hector was believed to have been walking westbound in the eastbound lane wearing dark clothing and was ultimately struck by the Elantra. There is no further information regarding the status of the victim at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information at this time. The Collison Reconstruction Unit was also on the scene during the investigation.