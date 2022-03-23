PD: Wanted New York Man Masturbated in Public in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man wanted by one local police department was found after he allegedly masturbated in public in another part of the region.

On Monday, the Town of Lloyd Police Department took to Facebook to share some recent arrests. Among the arrests was a man wanted in another Ulster County town who is accused of masturbating in public.

On Wednesday, March 16, 27-year-old Justin T. Garnsey was arrested and charged with public lewdness. Police allege the 27-year-old from Highland was seen pleasuring himself in public.

"He is accused of masturbating in public," the Town of Lloyd Police Department bluntly stated on Facebook.

Garnsey was also found to be wanted on a bench warrant for second-degree harassment from the City of Kingston Police Department, according to the Town of Lloyd Police Department.

Garnsey was released on an appearance ticket and is due in the Town of Lloyd Court on April 05, 2022, for the public lewdness charge.

Due to the bench warrant for second-degree harassment from the City of Kingston Police Department, the 27-year-old man from Highland, New York was turned over to the City of Kingston Police on the warrant. As of this writing, it's unclear if Garnsey was released by the City of Kingston Police Department.

Earlier this week, an elderly man from the Hudson Valley is accused by New York State Police of being in possession of child porn. The man is a former high-ranking police officer and local politician.

Recently, 37 high-risk Hudson Valley sex offenders moved throughout New York State. The full list is below.

