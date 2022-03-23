Beloved Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years

A very popular family-run Italian restaurant in the Hudson Valley is celebrating a major milestone. Many celebrities have recently dined at this eatery.

On Tuesday, Savona’s Trattoria celebrated 50 years of serving Hudson Valley residents.

"50 YEAR ANNIVERSARY On March 22, 1972, Emmanuel Savona aka Manny opened the Savona’s first pizzeria in Kingston NY, paving the road for all that's come since ❤️Cheers to 50 years serving the Hudson Valley," Savona's Trattoria Kingston wrote on Facebook.

Savona’s Trattoria is located on Broadway in Kingston.

It's a casual-styled Italian Restaurant, housed on what owners call "the Historic Kingston Waterfront" in a former Opera House that dates back to the 1800s.

Savona's proudly serves "authentic Italian dishes." The origin of the dishes dates back several generations to “Villa Bate” – a small village in Sicily.

Over 50 years ago, Emanuel Savona moved from Italy to New York armed with recipes in his back pocket.

"Years later he and wife Cecilia would take their new family out of Brooklyn north in search of a better place to raise their four children. “Manny & Cell” (as people came to know them) opened their first pizzeria on Albany Ave. in the City of Kingston in 1972," Savona’s Trattoria Kingston writes on Facebook.

Recently Savona’s in Kingston has served some big-time celebs!

YOU's Penn Badgley dined there in February 2020.

Then around September 2021 the cast of Pretty Littler Liars feasted at Savona's.

Savona’s now has three locations. The original Kingston location and two in Dutchess County.

One is located at 1 Collegeview Ave in Poughkeepsie.

Actor William H. Macy recently dined at the Poughkeepsie location.

The other Dutchess County location can be found on South Broadway in Red Hook.

