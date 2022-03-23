New York Man Stole From Car at Newburgh Waterfront, Police
A Newburgh man was allegedly caught with items he stole from a car parked at the Newburgh Waterfront, near many popular businesses.
On Friday, March 18, 2022, at 6:35 p.m. the City of Newburgh Police was called by what police say was a "Good Samaritan" who noticed a man looking in parked vehicles that were in the area of Water Street near some local eateries.
Hudson Taco and the Pizza Shop are two popular businesses on Water Street in the City of Newburgh, according to Google.
Water Street is also located one block above many bars on restaurants on the Newburgh Waterfront.
Officers quickly located the man and found him to be in possession of a credit card that was not in his name, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department.
Officers along with dispatchers quickly found the owner of the credit card who stated it was last seen in his vehicle which was parked in a lot on Front Street. The Newburgh waterfront is located on Front Street.
The victim also identified more of his property that was allegedly in the possession of the suspect.
Police identified the man as 46-year-old Ricardo Torres of Newburgh. Torres was subsequently charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th Degree. Torres was booked and held pending his arraignment.