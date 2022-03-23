21 Dog Friendly HV Restaurants to Visit During Restaurant Week

It's the most delicious time of the year in the Hudson Valley.

If you didn't know, Hudson Valley Restaurant Week 2022 kicked off on Monday, March 21st. For those not familiar with Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, it's when some of the best food establishments across the region will offer special menus lunch and or dinner menus. Valley Table explains:

restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley offer special, three-course dinner menus for $39.95. Many also offer 3-course lunches for $29.95.

For this year, Valley Table reports, restaurants partaking in HV Restaurant week will be able to offer their fixed menu with a take-out option.

With that being said, if you're more adventurous and looking to go on a Restaurant Week adventure across the Hudson Valley, Valley Table has the full list of over 60 participating restaurants to choose from.

If you'd like to bring your 4 legged friend along, there are a handful of dog-friendly restaurants taking part in the infamous Hudson Valley Restaurant Week. Many of these dog-friendly establishments have outdoor seating set up so you and your pup can enjoy mouthwatering menu options.

We dug through Valley Table and found 21 dog-friendly restaurants that you can visit during Hudson Valley Restaurant Week 2022. Now, we're not too sure if there's a fixed menu for your pup, but hey it can't hurt to ask.

(It's not part of HV Restaurant Week, but the Jolly Cow in Lake Katrine is offering special ice cream treats for your dog this year.)

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week spans across Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Greene, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties.

