PD: Hudson Valley Sex Offender Illegally Moved To Upstate New York

Police say they caught a sex offender hiding in Upstate New York.

On Thursday, police from Ulster County arrested a sex offender for not telling police about his move to the region.

Ulster County, New York Sex Offender Found Hiding In Columbia County, New York

On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, the Saugerties Police Detective Division arrested 37-year-old Kevin C. Bach of Acra, New York for a sex offender registry violation.

By law, sex offenders must notify officials from New York State about any move within 10 days.

"A sex offender must provide (in writing) DCJS his or her new address no later than 10 days after moving," the Division of Criminal Justice Services states on its website. "If you have information that an offender is not living at the reported address, you should contact your local law enforcement agency."

PD: Sex Offender Moved To Greene County Without Telling Police

Bach was charged with Sex Offender Registry Violation a class E felony.

"Bach moved to a residence in Greene County from the Town of Saugerties and failed to notify the registry of his address change within the required 10-day period," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.

Bach was processed without incident and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Town of Saugerties Justice Court to answer his charge.

