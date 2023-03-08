Inappropriate Sexual Contact Related Arrest for Hudson Valley Teacher

A young Hudson Valley teacher was arrested earlier this month after a recent investigation regarding inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile student in a local school district.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has released some information regarding the case, but have also set up a tip line and provided contact information for those who may have more information.

Get our free mobile app

Pawling Central School District Teacher Charged After Inappropriate Sexual Contact With A Juvenile Student

A 23-year-old Pawling Central School District teacher was arrested following an investigation that began in mid-February regarding inappropriate conduct with a student. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reported that they were alerted to 'possible inappropriate sexual contact between a district employee and a student.'

Ben-Schonewille Ben-Schonewille loading...

The investigation that followed led to the arrest of 23-year-old Angela N. Hill, a resident of Pawling, for inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile student in the Pawling Central School District.

It was alleged that Hill was accused of having 'sexual contact with the juvenile on school grounds.'

Misdemeanor Charges for Pawling Central School District Teacher

Following the investigation, and arrest on March 2, 2023, Hill was charged with two counts each of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Sexual Abuse 2nd degree.

Hill is scheduled to appear before the Town of Pawling Court on March 9, 2023 at 6:30pm.

In order to protect the privacy of the student involved in this situation, no further information about the victim's identity has been released.

Canva Canva loading...

READ MORE: Aggravated Assault Charges After Threat Towards Local School District Administration

Police Seek Additional Information and Assistance From Public

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is looking for any further information about this particular case, or any similar incidents involving Hill, and urge those who may have information to contact Detective Sistarenik via phone at 845.486.3820, or bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov.

There is also a confidential tipline for the Sheriff's Office, 845.605.2583 (CLUE), and an email address as well, dscotips@gmail.com.

75 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State