Parts of Hudson Valley Hit With Almost 7″ of Snow

Meanwhile in Upstate New York...

If you're anything like me you're still in denial about the weather. I'm still wearing t-shirts and rarely remember to put on a winter coat. I was holding on to warmer weather for as long as I possibly could.

If you need a splash of reality to let make you realize that winter is coming than nothing hits harder than seeing snow. Many parts of the Hudson Valley got this over the weekend. It may not technically be winter on the calendar but with freezing temperatures and now snow blanketing the region I think we can just sat it's here.

The forecast has been warning us about a potential snowfall for weeks now. Many of us see the headlines and laugh it off and ignore it.

It finally arrived. What parts of the state were hit the hardest and how much did you get?

Pictures are going viral online after someone shared their snow accumulation. It looks like the eastern part of Rensselaer County got hit pretty hard this past weekend.

The snow accumulation looks to have reached almost 7".

Credit: Randy Rumpf

The area is at a higher elevation. They often see more snow that the rest of the region.

Credit: Randy Rumpf

The lower Hudson Valley saw snow on early Sunday morning but there wasn't any accumulation reported.

Credit: Randy Rumpf

Is the last week of November too early to bust out the snow blower?

