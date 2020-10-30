Parking to Become Illegal on Many Hudson Valley Roads

If your car is parked in front of your house, you'll most likely need to move it next week or risk getting a ticket.

Throughout the Hudson Valley, overnight parking restrictions are poised to take effect on November 1. Many towns and villages forbid on-street parking during overnight hours throughout the winter to allow for plowing. It's important to check local laws to make sure your car isn't going to get ticketed starting on Sunday. Ordinances for most of the villages and towns throughout the Hudson Valley are listed below.

Town of Wappinger

Between November 1 of each year and March 31 of the following year, no vehicle shall be left standing or allowed to remain parked upon any public highway of the Town of Wappinger, outside of the corporate limits of the Village of Wappingers Falls, between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 8:00 a.m. during such months.

Town of Poughkeepsie

No vehicle shall be parked on any street, road or highway in the Town of Poughkeepsie or a parking lot maintained by the town, between the hours of 12:00am and 8am from November 1 through April 1.

Town of Newburgh

No Parking on Any Street in the Town of Newburgh From November 15th to April 15th of Each Year When Snow and/or Ice is Present.

Town of Fishkill

The Snow Ordinance is in effect from November 1 through April 1 each year. Please do not park on any town road between 1 and 7 am.



City of Middletown

The parking of vehicles is hereby prohibited on all highways and streets within the City between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., from the 15th day of November until and including the 15th day of April of each year, except on the westerly side of Rivervale Road.

Village of Monroe

Overnight parking on streets between the hours of 10pm and 6am is prohibited from November 1st through April 1st. Violators will be ticketed.

Saugerties

The parking of vehicles is hereby prohibited on all County and Town highways between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. from the 15th day of November to the 15th day of April.

Village of Ellenville

Parking of vehicles is hereby prohibited on all highways and streets within the Village at any time between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., commencing November 15 and ending on April 1 of each year.

Town of Goshen

The parking of vehicles is prohibited on all the streets of the Village of Goshen between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. from November 1 through March 31.

Town of East Fishkill

No motor vehicle, trailer or wheeled conveyance shall be allowed or permitted to stop, unattended by a licensed driver, or to stand or park on any town road or highway or on any state highway within the town during the winter season between November 1 and April 15 each year.

Village of Rhinebeck

No person, partnership, corporation or other entity shall park, place or leave any automobile, truck, motorcycle, trailer, tractor, motor home, recreational vehicle or motor vehicle of any type upon any Village street within the boundaries of the Incorporated Village of Rhinebeck during and between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. from November 15 through March 30 of any year except in the event of an emergency or under circumstances beyond reasonable control.