Christian Bale Movie Transforms Hudson Valley Service Station

A service station in the Hudson Valley area of New York State is currently being used as a set for a major motion picture starring some A-list celebrities.

The film appears to have spared no expense in transforming a local business for the big screen. The service station has been changed into a gas station from the 1930s complete with retro-looking gas pumps, signage and more

Historical details have all been added to the Accord Service Station on Route 209 so that it could fit into the timeline of The Bride, a film currently being directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The film stars Christian Bale as a lonely Frankenstein's monster who asks Dr. Euphronius to find him a mate. The duo reanimates a recently deceased young woman played by Jessie Buckley who turns out to be more than either of them imagined. The film features an impressive list of actors including Annette Benning, Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough, Jake Gyllenhaal and more.

The Bride is set in and around Chicago in the 1930s. This required some changes to the Accord Service Station to make it appear to be living in the past.

Accord, New York Business Has Famous Past

This isn't the first time the Accord Service Station has been in front of the cameras. The local business has previously been featured in an Emmy-winning television series as well as a hit music video.

In 2022, the producers of Poker Face used the same service station for the limited series starring Natasha Leone. In the third installment of the ten-part series, Leone's character stops to get gas in Texas. That gas station was actually the Accord Service Station.

Because the service station no longer has gas pumps, artificial ones were added. You can see the different designs of these pumps above compared to the 1930s-style gas equipment currently being used for The Bride.

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, the service station was also used for the filming of a music video. In 2013 the business became the backdrop of a sequence in The Yeah Yeah Yeah's video for "Sacrilege".

It's quite possible that the Accord Service Station may be the most famous building in the Hudson Valley. So, the next time you're driving down Route 209, be sure to keep your eyes wide open. You never know what could be going on at this unassuming local garage.

A previous version of this story used an image from a different gas station in Millerton, New York. We have corrected the error.

