Pizza Joint Famous For ‘Now THAT’S Italian,’ Bids Farewell

A popular Hudson Valley pizza shop is suddenly set to close.

Always sad to see restaurants closing their doors here in the Hudson Valley area, and when the restaurant is a pizza joint, it's even sadder. We're fortunate to have many great pizza shops throughout the area but let's be honest, nobody wants to lose a pizza spot :(

Pacini's Pizza Facebook Pacini's Pizza Facebook loading...

Known for their catchphrase, "Now THAT'S Italian!", Pacini's Pizza located at 2554 South Ave, in Wappingers Falls, NY has served the community for 5 years. The business took to social media to let its customers know that the business would be shutting its doors due to "unforeseen circumstances beyond their control" on Friday, March 1.

They shared,

We regretfully announce that we are closing down our operations as of Friday, March 01 due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control; however as much as it pains us since serving all customers during those times being here has created fantastic memories these few short years so memorable. Well will miss being a part of the community that had welcome us with open arms. Thank you to all. "Now THAT'S Italian! -Pacini's Pizza

Pacini's Pizza Facebook Pacini's Pizza Facebook loading...

We spoke to Anthony Pacini who said that Pacini's Pizza was a woman-owned business as it was owned by wife Caitlin who he was very proud of and the one that held the place together during its 5-year run.

Get our free mobile app

I remember the grand opening of Pacini's Pizza back in 2019. The place always had great pizza.

attachment-Pacini's Pizza Grand Opening Facebook loading...

We're told that the business is getting sold. No further information was available at this time. Best of luck to Caitlin and Andrew Pacini in their future endeavors, and thanks for bringing great pizza to the area over the last 5 years. We'll be sure to keep the community updated as more information is released.

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley: Gallery Credit: TJ Sullivan