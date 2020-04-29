PA Fugitive From Justice Found With Loaded Handgun in Hudson Valley

A wanted Pennsylvania man was arrested in the Hudson Valley for possessing a loaded handgun.

On Monday, April 27 Monticello Police responded to a report of shots fired on Osbourne Street in the Village of Monticello. Upon arrival, officers observed a group of men on Osbourne Street.

While officers were interviewing the men, Kristopher D. Frederick, 21, of Blakeslee, PA, suddenly "bolted" from officers. A foot pursuit ensued for several minutes as Frederick ran toward Broadway, then back to Osbourne Street, where he attempted to hide in a shed.

Officers located Frederick and took him into custody. A loaded 9 mm "HI-POINT" handgun was recovered near a BBQ grill. Officers also learned that Frederick was a fugitive from justice and was wanted in Pennsylvania on a felony warrant.

A virtual arraignment was conducted and Frederick was remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail pending a future court appearance.

