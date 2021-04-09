Owners of Popular Hudson Valley ‘Beer & Wine Bar’ Open Coffee Bar

The owners of a beer and wine bar just opened up a new coffee shop in the Hudson Valley. The menu features locally roasted coffee and baked goods from the region.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce joined brothers Jordan and Tyler Sloboda to celebrate the opening of their newest location of JavaJo’s Coffee Bar within The Galleria at Crystal Run. The locally-owned coffee house is now located on the lower level, near Urban Air Adventure Park.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

“We’re excited to bring our customers this exciting new coffee shop, and to also welcome another small business to our center,” Galleria at Crystal Run General Manager Eric Price said. “Our visitors will definitely enjoy Javajo’s freshly brewed coffee and baked goods. We know they will be a great addition to our Crystal Run family.”

The brothers also own and operate JavaJo’s Beer & Wine Bar in Monroe.

“We are really excited to come to the Galleria,” Tyler Sloboda said. “We have always been about community so we hope our coffee can bring happiness to the Crystal Run community.”

Javajo’s menu includes a variety of specially brewed and perfected coffee made from coffee roasted in Campbell Hall. Their menu also includes pastries and baked goods from DeFilippis Bakery in Middletown and gluten-free bagels from Greenwood Lake Bagels.

“Javajo’s is an important addition to the Galleria at Crystal Run because it is a local business with deep-seated roots in the community. I congratulate Tyler and Jordan Sloboda on their expansion and know they will be successful at the Galleria,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “Now more than ever, we must support our local businesses. When you shop locally, you are boosting the economy and strengthening the fabric of the community.”

Keep Reading:

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 30 New Eateries