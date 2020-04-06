Over 25 Hudson Valley Residents Die From COVID-19

Over 25 Hudson Valley residents were reported dead from COVID-19 over the weekend.

Twenty-three more Orange County residents died this weekend from coronavirus, bringing the county total to 53, according to Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus.

In Dutchess County 12 residents have died from COVID-19, according to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker. The tracker lists 14 COVID-19 related deaths for Putnam County,

Five Ulster County residents died from the virus, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 dashboard.

Sullivan County hasn't updated its COVID-19 dashboard since Friday, the dashboard currently lists five residents died from the virus.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed 8,327 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 122,031 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 122,031 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown for the counties mention above is as follows: