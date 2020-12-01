Outdoor Holiday Market Sunday in Pleasant Valley

Even though the whole coronavirus pandemic has put quite the damper on our holiday shopping, I am noticing a kind of cool trend. Just in case you're looking for silver linings. There seem to be a lot more local and small outdoor holiday markets popping up around the Hudson Valley. And that’s good news for those of us that still refuse to go into malls and big stores. If you’re like me and you want to shop small and local, take a ride to Pleasant Valley this weekend.

Hudson Valley Cold Pressed Oils on Plass Road in Pleasant Valley is hosting an outdoor holiday market this Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10AM - 3PM. Enjoy a festive shopping experience featuring local, handcrafted gifts from Hudson Valley Cold Pressed Oils and your friends and neighbors. Vendors will be bringing their finely crafted goods with them to make your holiday shopping easy and safely outdoors.

You can also help out a great organization while you’re there. Art supplies will be collected to benefit the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. There will be a donation area as well as a holiday wish list where you can purchase supplies to gift the teens at the Children's Home the ability to create and craft.

In order to keep the outdoor holiday market safe for everyone, please note that masks will be required for all and they will be limiting the number of people in the marketplace to 50 at a time. Rain date will be Saturday, Dec. 12. For more information, check out the event facebook page.