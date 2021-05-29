Orange is the New Black Star to Appear in Poughkeepsie

Getty Images

Big Boo, as she's known on the popular Netflx series Orange is the New Black, is set to appear in Poughkeepsie on Friday June 11th.  Lea DeLaria will be at Revel 32 on Cannon St. in Poughkeepsie on June 11th, as she is set to be the Grand Marshal of the PGKO Pride Parade.

Ticket information can he found here, and each ticket includes a buffet dinner and 1 drink.  Event organizers have set aside a certain number of free tickets for first responders and educators - contact the Dutchess County Pride Center for more information.

This is not the first Hudson Valley connection to Orange is the New Black.

Hudson Valley OITNB Connections

Looking back at the Hudson Valley connections to Orange Is the New Black

The Ultimate Hudson Valley Welcome Basket

Give a proper welcome to the Hudson Valley with these locally made items that sum up the region.

Post Malone Visits Poughkeepsie

Filed Under: celebrity sightings, OITNB, orange is the new black, SUNY New Paltz
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top