Officials Warn of the Latest Scam Circulating the Hudson Valley

Another article about another scam in New York?! I know, I'm just as exhausted about it as you are.

The problem is, scammers are getting pretty creative these days. And with so much of our personal information living online combined with data breaches practically happening on the daily, these scammers have a lot in their arsenal to manipulate us if we're not careful.

A Slew of Recent Scams Hit New York

Most recently, police departments are around New York State have bene warning residents about an E-ZPass scam making it's rounds directly to people's cell phones.

Residents around the Hudson Valley reported receiving text messages that followed the script, "E-ZPass: Your vehicle has an unpaid toll invoice, and to avoid excessive late fees on your bill, pay your fee by [insert date]."

The message was followed by a link.

A good general rule of thumb to follow is to never click suspicious links. Whether it's an email, text or post on social media, do not click on any links! If you get a message that involves urgent payments, overdue payments, or something pressing like that, it's always best to call your bank, loan servicer, etc. directly to confirm that something is actually wrong.

Orange County Government Shares Warning About Most Recent Scam

The Orange County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook this week to warn residents about a phone scam. According to the post, someone is calling residents claiming to be an Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheriff.

The post continues,

"They will tell you that you have an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty, then demand that you meet them at a location for payment. The caller may have personally identifiable information about you, such as your name and address."

They are asking that if you do receive one of these suspicious phone calls, you should immediately report it to the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 845-291-2329.

