National Register of Historic Places: 10 Orange County Sites

From wineries to revolutionary war outposts, there's more history in Orange County, New York than one might realize. With more than 180 different historic sites in the county, today we chose to focus on 10.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: