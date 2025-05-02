Orange County Man Arrested by Police for “Threatening Social Media Posts”

So tell me if you've heard this one before; person goes on social media, person posts something dumb, person gets in trouble for said post, and now person is paying the price for stupid post. We all probably know someone who's done this before, hell we probably know people that have done this on multiple occasions. Maybe we ourselves have done it before.

Normally getting into trouble on social media means you get a temporary suspension or potentially permanent suspension if you're a multi-time offender but usually it's not greatly serious. Sometimes the punishment you face is serious though and one man from the Town of Chester is learning that lesson the hard way.

Social Media Post Leads to Arrest in Chester

This whole incident transpired just early this week when the Town Chester Police with the assistance of the Tactical Response Unit, obtained and executed a search warrant at 234 Heritage Lane on Wednesday April 30, 2025.

According to the press release issued by the Town of Chester Police Department via their official Facebook page, the warrant was requested and issued as police were investigating what was called "threatening social media posts". The posts were described as picturing a firearm.

When the warrant was executed, they successfully apprehended an unidentified 23-year old male suspect and charged him with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (felonies) and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanors).

In their search of the residence, police also found three handguns and several large capacity magazines.

Following the arrest, the 23-year old suspect was taken into custody and later arraigned in the City of Middletown court. After arraignment, the suspect was then remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 secured bond.

Aside from a description of what was pictured in the "threatening posts" made by the suspect, the release did indicate what was specifically said by the suspect in the same posts.

We will continue to monitor this situation for if or when new information becomes available.

