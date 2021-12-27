Orange County Hosting Two COVID-19 Booster Clinics

As New York State continues to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus announced that the Health Department will be hosting two scheduled booster shot clinics.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer booster shots will be available at the clinics that are scheduled to be held at 23 Hatfield Lane in Goshen from 2 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, December 28th, as well as Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

The latest numbers released by Governor Hochul's Office indicate that statewide, the seven day positivity rate is 11.70 percent, with 14.17 percent of all tests coming back positive between December 24th and 25th. The report from the governor's office states that there were 400,030 test results reported on December 24th, and 257,325 on December 25th, and those numbers are just for NY State testing.

County Executive Neuhaus, when sharing the details about the upcoming booster clinics in a news release, indicated the following:

As winter and the New Year arrive, people are spending more time indoors, and COVID-19 cases are unfortunately on the rise. If you have not yet received your booster vaccination, I encourage you to get the facts and make an informed decision. We will continue to distribute the booster vaccines safely, equitably and as efficiently as possible.

Irina Shatilova

For Orange County residents who wish to register for the December 28th booster clinic, please see below:

For those who would like to receive their booster during the January 5, 2022 clinic:

