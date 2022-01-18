Hochul: COVID Numbers Declining ‘But We’re Not Out of the Woods Yet’

In a weekend update regarding New York's status in the battle against COVID-19, Governor Hochul provided some promising numbers for the state, but reminded New Yorkers that the pandemic isn't over yet and we aren't in the clear.

Just a little over a week ago, on January 7th, New York reported it's peak of 90,132 positive cases, whereas this past Saturday, the 15th, 51,264 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate on January 15th came in at 12.9%, compared to the peak number of 23.17% reported on January 2nd.

In her update, Governor Hochul also indicated that statewide hospitalizations were on the decline for four straight days, and between Friday and Saturday, the 14th and 15th, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized was down 456.

We're seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge. We need to remain vigilant and continue using the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones. That means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and staying home, if you're not feeling well.

On Friday Hochul reported that 60,000 more New Yorkers had tested positive in the past 24 hours (referring to the 13th and 14th), and that the 7-day average had dipped below 20% for the first time in recent memory.

The Omicron variant is said to represent more than 95% of current COVID cases. The state has also been reporting an alarming increase in the number of children being hospitalized with COVID.

