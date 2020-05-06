Orange County Executive Pays Tribute to Nurses

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus recognized local nurses to kick off nurse's week.

Executive Neuhaus visited the Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation twice on Wednesday, once in the morning and again later in the day, to thank the nurses and staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Neuhaus said:

National Nurses Week takes on added significance as Orange County navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic. The perseverance, spirit, and commitment demonstrated by nurses and other medical personnel throughout Orange County during his unprecedented time have been inspirational and we thank you for your courageous efforts. I commend Orange County’s nurses and other medical personnel for their resiliency and for the extraordinary care that they are providing our residents each and every day.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nightingale is revered by many as the founder of modern nursing. She practiced in England and gained notoriety tending to soldiers during the Crimean War from 1853-1856.

The purpose of nurses week is to raise awareness of the value of nursing and help educate people about the role nurses play in meeting the growing healthcare needs of Americans.

Executive Neuhaus also recognized the work of the County Health Department’s Epidemiological and Nursing staff.

Neuhaus said:

The Health Department has worked diligently and daily since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Each day, this unit receives hundreds of laboratory results for the entire county and corresponds with residents about potential contacts, while performing contact tracing. I have been inspired by their commitment and their ability to meet the needs of our residents during this challenging time

