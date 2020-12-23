Orange County Choppers Reportedly Moving Operations to Florida

The crew from Orange County Choppers shocked the Hudson Valley with the announcement this week that they will be moving their operations out of New York State.

Orange County Choppers has been a staple in the Hudson Valley for years but the shop gained national notoriety with their hit television show on the Discovery Channel. Orange County Choppers made its way into households across the entire country with American Chopper. Who doesn't enjoy watching the drama unfold from a family of bikers building custom motorcycles? The show is so iconic that it has even had some of their classic moments etched in history with the now famous meme of Paul Teutul Sr. arguing with his son, Paul Jr. on an episode.

Will Orange County Choppers still be the same even if they're not in Orange County, New York? According a post on Facebook, Orange County Choppers teased their next adventure earlier in the week with a picture of Paul and Joan on their bikes in Florida.

WFLA reports that the Orange County Choppers will be moving their operations to Pinellas County, Florida,

According to their Facebook page, Orange County Choppers plans to open a new location called Orange County Choppers Roadhouse and Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In an interview with WKRG, both Paul and Joan revealed that the new operation will include a retail store, restaurant and live music venue. They also stated that they will begin recording new episodes of the show from the Florida location as well.

So, what does this mean for the shop in Orange County, New York? It's unclear what will happen to the location in Newburgh at this time. However, Paul and Joan said they will be coming back and forth from Florida to New York.

We'll be sure to update this story once we get some further details.