Orange County 911 Service Restored

As Tropical Storm Isaias ravaged its way through the Hudson Valley, it left many without power and knocked out 911 service in Orange County.

Emergency crews are working very hard to restore power to residents in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties. The tropical storm left more than 200,000 people without power.

In addition to residents being without power, the storm knocked out the Orange County 911 phone system. Orange County Emergency Management announced on Facebook around 7 p.m. the 911 system was knocked out. An update at 10:45 p.m. stated the 911 phone lines remain out.

Officials in Orange County sent out an alert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday stating that Orange County 911 service has been restored.

Upon announcement of services being restored, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus posted the following on social media.

For any police/fire/medical emergency, New Windsor residents can contact the New Windsor Police Department at (845) 565-7000 or via 911.