‘Adopt a Grandparent’ This Holiday Season at Poughkeepsie, NY Nursing and Rehab Facility

The holiday season, while bright and cheery for most, is sometimes the most difficult season for others.

This year a Dutchess County-based nursing and rehabilitation facility is working with the community to bring some holiday happiness into their residents' lives.

Adopt a Grandparent at The Pines Nursing Home in Poughkeepsie, NY

Right before the Thanksgiving holiday The Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation announced the return of their popular Adopt a Grandparent program in 2023.

The Adopt a Grandparent Program will match a grandparent with those donating with the person's age, gender, hobbies, size, and favorite color. Then, those donating can then go out and find the perfect gift for their "adopted" grandparent.

When you think of the holidays and giving back, most of the time you think of children without a gift under the tree and we completely forget about the elderly who are in need of some holiday spirit as well.

The Pines Accepting Winter Donations Too

If you can't adopt a grandparent this year but would like to donate, The Pine is also accepting the following donations:

Fashion Scarves

Costume Jewelry

Crochet Blankets

Lap Blankets

Shawls

Shaver's

After-Shave

Cologne

Deodorant

Socks

PJs

Men's Shirts

Art Supplies

Cookies

Word Puzzles

Candy

If you're interested in donating one of the items above, or sending in a gift card or check you can send them to:

The Pines at Poughkeepsie

100 Franklin Street

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Questions about the Adopt a Grandparent Program can be called into:

Melinda Berroa: 845-454-4100 ext: 305

Debbie Perez: 845-454-4100 ext:

