‘Adopt a Grandparent’ This Holiday Season at Poughkeepsie, NY Nursing and Rehab Facility
The holiday season, while bright and cheery for most, is sometimes the most difficult season for others.
This year a Dutchess County-based nursing and rehabilitation facility is working with the community to bring some holiday happiness into their residents' lives.
Adopt a Grandparent at The Pines Nursing Home in Poughkeepsie, NY
Right before the Thanksgiving holiday The Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation announced the return of their popular Adopt a Grandparent program in 2023.
The Adopt a Grandparent Program will match a grandparent with those donating with the person's age, gender, hobbies, size, and favorite color. Then, those donating can then go out and find the perfect gift for their "adopted" grandparent.
When you think of the holidays and giving back, most of the time you think of children without a gift under the tree and we completely forget about the elderly who are in need of some holiday spirit as well.
The Pines Accepting Winter Donations Too
If you can't adopt a grandparent this year but would like to donate, The Pine is also accepting the following donations:
Fashion Scarves
Costume Jewelry
Crochet Blankets
Lap Blankets
Shawls
Shaver's
After-Shave
Cologne
Deodorant
Socks
PJs
Men's Shirts
Art Supplies
Cookies
Word Puzzles
Candy
If you're interested in donating one of the items above, or sending in a gift card or check you can send them to:
The Pines at Poughkeepsie
100 Franklin Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Questions about the Adopt a Grandparent Program can be called into:
Melinda Berroa: 845-454-4100 ext: 305
Debbie Perez: 845-454-4100 ext:
10 Most Expensive Towns In Dutchess County In 2023
Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps
The Hudson Valley National Center for Veteran Reintegration
Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn
5 Stores That Could Replace ShopRite in New York
Gallery Credit: CJ