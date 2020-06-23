Murdered Poughkeepsie Teen Identified as Frederick Wells

Police in the City of Poughkeepsie are investigating an incident where one teen was stabbed and another was shot and later died.

On June 20, at approximately 10:33 p.m. City 911 received a call reporting shots fired in the area of North Bridge Street and Charles Street. At 10:38 p.m. City 911 received a call reporting a person stabbed in the area of 206 Mill Street. Responding officers found a 16-year-old male shot and another 16-year-old male stabbed in the area of North Bridge and Charles Streets.

The shooting victim, identified as Frederick Wells, was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The stabbing victim was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center with a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound to his back.

The stabbing victim reported he and the murder victim were walking in the area of North Bridge and Charles Street when he felt himself get stabbed in the back. He began running and heard several gunshots. He ran up to a house and asked for help. He could not identify who stabbed him or shot his friend.

Anyone with information regarding this murder and stabbing, please contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police at (845) 451-7577.

