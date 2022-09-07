I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.

Pat stayed involved with the festival and was known as the Hudson Valley Garlic Queen. I was so sorry to hear of Pat’s passing a few years back, but her legacy lives on. The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival has become one of most popular garlic festivals in the entire country, and it’s practically in our back yard.

This year’s Hudson Valley Garlic Festival is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 at Cantine Field in Saugerties. If you love garlic, you don’t want to miss it. Not only will you be able to taste garlic in almost every way, shape and form including sweet treats like ice cream, but you’ll be able to shop local vendors, hear local bands, and meet up with some very cool people. There will also be demos and lectures from top local chefs. Plus you’ll get to bring home some of the best and freshest local garlic you’ve ever had.

If you’re planning a trip to the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival, you might want to put aside some extra time to explore Saugerties and nearby Woodstock. Both towns offer great shops, restaurants and music. For more information about the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival, and to get tickets, visit the website. And don’t forget the mints.

