Olympic Gold Medal Winner Returns Home to Orange County

Congratulations are in order to this amazing female athlete!

The 2020 summer Olympics are ongoing in Tokyo, they opened up back on July 23rd and the closing ceremonies are set for Sunday, August 8. It is beyond cool that we have a gold medalist living close to home and once she got home, she was given a hero's welcome.

Stefanie Dolson came home to the town of Greenville earlier this week after she grabbed a gold medal in women’s three-on-three basketball in the 2020 Summer Olympics and when she arrived home, the town of Greenville held a community celebration to welcome her.

According to Spectrum News, as Dolson was brought into the celebration sitting on the backseat of a convertible car, she was welcomed home by cheering supporters and local officials declaring Saturday, July 31, "Stefanie Dolson Day".

Talking about winning gold, Dolson told Spectrum that, "It means a lot obviously, it’s the ultimate goal, so for us to go and to have worked so hard and to achieve it, it means a lot." As far as the celebration goes Dolson said, "Everyone coming here, taking time out of their day to support me is incredible. To have that support throughout the whole Olympics was amazing, so to see it in person is awesome."

Dolson started her basketball career at Minisink Valley High School, where she played varsity basketball from eighth grade until her senior year. Her next stop was at the University of Connecticut for four years, where she helped the college win two national championships.

Next up for Dolson was the WNBA. In 2014 she was drafted sixth overall by the Washington Mystics. She eventually landed in Chicago and is now an all-star for the Chicago Sky.

