Oh No! My Favorite Dutchess County Antique Store Is for Sale

Don't you just hate it when you find out that a business that you love is up for sale? I feel like we’ve already lost so many small businesses with the global pandemic. During this whole Covid thing I’ve only gone into smaller, less crowded, local stores. No big supermarkets or department stores.

One of my favorite local places to shop has been The Millbrook Antiques Center on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook. I have a cool chest from them that makes a great coffee table. I have a sweet antique pillow, a vintage knife holder, and the list goes on and on. So, when I was lost on the internet the other day I noticed that The Millbrook Antiques Center is for sale. For sale? You mean they might not be there at some point in the future? Damn!

I saw the listing and noticed that the business could be sold with the building. For a higher price. I’m pretty sure I can’t afford it. But I hope that somebody comes along who can, and that they will keep it open as an antique store. And the thought of having to move all those rooms and rooms of antiques seems a bit daunting, doesn’t it? Especially on the second floor.

I’m not sure what will happen with the Millbrook Antiques Center once it gets sold. But I do know I probably shouldn’t take any chances, and I should plan a visit there soon. Even though there is absolutely nothing that I need. That’s never stopped me before.

