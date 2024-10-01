New Speeding Camera Erected in Hudson Valley for October

During the first week of October, a new speed-enforcement camera will quietly capture Hudson Valley drivers breaking the law.

In 2023 the State of New York launched a program that would catch speeders who are violating traffic laws. Cameras and radars automatically capture drivers going over the speed limit and send the data to Department of Transportation agents who review it before sending out tickets in the mail.

Many times the speed-sensing technology works quietly in the background, gathering the license plate numbers of unsuspecting drivers who have no idea that they will receive a fine in the mail. Some have criticized the sneakiness of the program, while others applaud the state's commitment to keeping people safe on the road.

Canva loading...

Speed Cameras in New York Can Rack Up Fines

The legal owner of a vehicle caught by the speed-enforcement system will receive a fine for $50. If a second violation is detected within 18 months, another fine of $75 will be handed out. Three or more speeding tickets will bump the fine up to $100 per infraction.

Because the system is automatic and targets the vehicle, not the driver, there is only a monetary penalty. No points are added to your license because it's impossible to know exactly who was driving above the speed limit.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Another Speed Camera Erected in the Hudson Valley Region of New York

According to the Department of Transportation, there will be a new speed-enforcement camera in action during the first week of October in Orange County. The camera will be positioned near a work zone on Route 9W to monitor the speed of drivers passing by.

The camera will be positioned at both the north and south sides of 9W between Angola Road and the exit ramp for Route 218.

10 Most Popular Makes and Models Getting Speeding Tickets To identify the car brands with the most speed-prone drivers, the data scientists at Insurify turned to their database of more than 4.6 million car insurance applications. When applying for car insurance, drivers disclose their vehicle make and model, as well as any citations, such as speeding tickets, they have on their driving record within the past seven years. For each vehicle brand, Insurify data scientists compared the number of drivers reporting a speeding ticket against the total number of drivers in the database to determine the share of drivers with a speeding ticket. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews