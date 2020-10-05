OCFS Eastern States Weekend Ticket Go On Sale Thursday

Good news race fans you are going to be able to enjoy Eastern States Weekend at the Orange County Fair Speedway. The dates are set for Friday October 23rd and Saturday October 24th. (A rain date has been reserved for Sunday October 25th). Today (October 5th) starts pre-registration for the race teams.

Orange County Fair Speedway has shared updates on their Facebook page and they also released a press statement that goes into all the details for the weekend. The big change will be that their are no grandstand seats. Only the Drive In will be open and you will need to have reserved a space ahead of time.

According to the release from OCFS Friday's race schedule is pack with events that include time trails and at least 20 qualifying races. The night ends with the 20 lap Modified Rapid Tire sponsored Race for the Pole which is a new event. It puts the 6 heat winners with the top 6 from the time trails in a 20 lap shoot-out which will result in the top 12 starters for the Saturday night Eastern States field. Saturday the 24th has nine races in it's line up including the final race the $25,000 59th Annual Eastern States 200 Lap Modified Championship.

Orange County Fair Speedway will also be using 2 pit areas for this specialty weekend. People with pit passes will have access to both. The reason given for the two pit areas is to allow for better social distancing. Campers will be allowed for the weekend but a spot must be reserved in advance. Camp site maps are posted on the Orange County Fair Speedway website. Campsite registration opens this Thursday (October 8th) at 10:00 AM.

Drive In parking spot reservations also go on sale on Thursday and a map for the Drive In can also be found at orangecountyfairspedway.net. Call the speedway box office at 845-342-2573. Drive In spot price for the weekend is $210 and comes with admission for 2 people for the weekend. You can add more people to your car for an additional fee. Weekend Adult $80, Senior $70, 12& under $40. Saturday ONLY – Adult $60, Senior $50, 12& under $30. Masks are mandatory in all shared spaces and that will be enforced.