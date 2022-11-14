Study: Have Residents Living in New York State Gotten Fatter?

It's no secret, obesity is a big problem in the United States. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 adults in America aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. According to a report from the Physical Activity Council, 72.2 million Americans aged 6 and older were completely inactive in 2021.

It appears the problem is worse in some states versus others. Where does New York rank among the country's most obese states?

The Study

WalletHub recenlty ranked the most and least obese states in the country. In order to determine the most overweight and obese states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight Prevalence, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness.

Is New York Overweight?

Overall, New York isn't quite as heavy as many of the other states. In fact, WalletHub says we ranked 44th. New Jersey was 40th using the metric score, though when it came to percentage of overweight adults living in the state, they ranked 2nd.

Massachusetts was 48th, Connecticut 38th, Vermont 35ht, and Pennsylvania 27th. West Virginia was 1st overall for obesity, and Colorado was 51st.

New York Man's Online Gym Pics Gets Him Busted For Disability Fraud

Here's another case of being careful what you post online. In this case, when you're claiming you got hurt on the job and can't physically do much, you might not want to post pics of yourself doing physical activity.

According to his disability application form, this New York state man said he could hardly bend over to put his own shoes on, couldn't walk for more than 15 minutes, and couldn't sit for more than 30 minutes.

Hurt on the Job?

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release that the 50-year-old man claimed on his disability forms that he fell when he worked as an electrician in 2013. WFLA says that between 2013 to 2020 he received more than $200,000 in disability from the Social Security Administration. The problem, according to the AG, is that the Huntington, NY man collected those benefits while running and earning an income off of a limousine company.

Do You Even Lift, Bro?

Seems during his free time, he became quite the gym rat. According to WFLA, his wife had posted pictures of him lifting weights on her Instagram page. Officials say he was arraigned on back in May and charged with second-degree larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.