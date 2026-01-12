The NYSDEC is looking to streamline and expand their policies surrounding 'Other Power-Driven Mobility Devices' which includes golf carts, scooters, e-bikes and more.

The new policy would improve access to the outdoors for those with mobility restrictions or disabilities. NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton this month released a draft of the new policy that aims to consolidate several existing DEC policies and procedures and establish a framework for new opportunities for the use of OPDMDs (Other Power-Driven Mobility Devices).

DEC manages nearly 5 million acres of land to conserve natural resources while providing diverse outdoor recreational opportunities, from hiking and bicycling, to camping and hunting,” Commissioner Lefton said in a press release. “Forests and natural areas provide physical and mental health benefits to millions of New Yorkers and this proposed policy would improve transparency and help ensure those benefits are available to people of all abilities.

OPDMDs are defined as "battery or fuel-powered devices, other than wheelchairs, used for locomotion - including golf carts, scooters, e-bikes, and other personal mobility devices."

The new policy is part of the DEC’s efforts to make reasonable modifications to the State’s policies to ensure that "people with disabilities are afforded equitable access, without taking any action that would fundamentally alter the nature of its programs, services, or activities." The current policy focuses on the use of cars, trucks and ATVs; the new policy would still include these vehicles, but also expand to include more mobility devices.

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

The proposal also provides clear information about public recreation opportunities that allow OPDMD uses in select locations across the state, provide guidance for evaluating additional device uses over time. The proposal also identifies areas of DEC-managed lands where certain categories of OPDMDs would not be allowed due to public safety issues, risks to natural resources, or other concerns.

Public Comment Period: How and When to Submit

With the draft of the new policy released, the NYSDEC wants to hear what YOU think. A public comment period is open until March 9, 2026, with a virtual public information meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4.

Written comments can be submitted by emailing landsforests@dec.ny.gov, or by mail:

Josh Clague

NYS DEC

625 Broadway, 5th Floor

Albany, NY 12233-4254

Register for the virtual meeting: CLICK/TAP HERE