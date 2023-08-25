Will Heavy Rain Continue Across the Hudson Valley, New York State?

The Hudson Valley and most of New York state enjoyed some beautiful days this week, with below average temperatures and sunny skies.

However, Thursday saw the return of more rain that lasted throughout the night, with periods of heavy downpours off and on.

This summer has been one of the area's rainiest in recent memory, as rounds of severe storms and torrential downpours have brought flooding to many parts of New York. Will the soggy weather continue through the weekend and into next week?

More Rain For the Hudson Valley?

The Weather Channel says that heavy rain showers will continue through Friday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will approach 80 F Saturday, with a chance for showers in the morning.

However, Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and pleasant weather with highs in the upper 70s. TWC says though that then the chance for rain and possible thunderstorms returns by Tuesday and Wednesday.

How Vulnerable Are You to Natural Disasters in New York State?

The Study

WalletHub compared the numbers state by state using two key metrics; the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980, as well as the loss amount per capita of those disasters. Southern states, which are often affected by hurricanes ranked at the top of the list, with Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas being the top three.

How Safe is New York?

New York ranked right in the middle of the list at 25th. New Jersey was right behind at the 26th spot. Pennsylvania was 24th, Connecticut 34th, Massachusetts 40th, and Vermont 44th. it appears Maine is the safest state in the nation for major disasters, as they ranked 50th.

How is the Weather Killing People?

According to NOAA, the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the entire United States each year is extreme heat, followed by flash floods, and then tornadoes. So, how does this look for New York state?

According to the map, in parts of the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island, the leading cause of death is also extreme heat. This makes sense if you think about it, for a lot of structures in the region are very old, and not all buildings or homes have any sort of air-conditioning.

For most of New York state, the leading cause of death-by-weather is actually flash floods.