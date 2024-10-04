On Friday, October 4, officials in New York State were made aware of a threat directed at Synagogues across the state.

The threat was timed amidst the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashana, also known as the Jewish New Year, and just days before the anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attack on a music festival in Israel that kickstarted the current war in Gaza.

Local Response to Terror Threat Against Synagogues in New York

Local and State law enforcement agencies began sharing news about a reported bomb threat targeting Synagogues across New York State early in the morning on Friday, October 4th.

Around 10:00 AM, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office shared that the threats were sent via emails that contained, "vitriolic language." The post went on to share that the threats were not deemed credible at the time but were still being actively investigated by Federal, State, and Local Intelligence Centers.

No direct threats were made to the Putnam County area but the County Sheriff's office stated, "We are writing to make you aware of the information and let you know that we are monitoring all informational sources."

They closed out their statement by wishing all who celebrate a Happy Rosh Hashana.

ABC News shared that it is unclear how many Synagogues across the state received these bomb threats.

Governor Kathy Hochul Responds to New York Synagogue Terror Threats

By 11:45 AM, Governor Kathy Hochul's office sent out a press release addressing the threats.

The press release shared that after a thorough investigation, the threats were in fact deemed not credible.

Hochul went on to share,

Recognizing the potential for disruptions during this time of year, I had already directed the New York State Police to coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all communities...

This increased deployment of New York State Police is scheduled to continue through October 7th, the one year anniversary of the Hamas attack that triggered an escalation in the current ongoing war in Gaza.

Governor Hochul closed out her statement on the threat with,

We will not tolerate acts of antisemitism or attempts to incite fear. New Yorkers stand united against all forms of hate and violence.

