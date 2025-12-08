Is New York’s School Cellphone Ban Really Working?

After three months of forbidding students from accessing mobile devices during school hours, is New York's cellphone ban really working?

If you’ve walked into a Hudson Valley school this fall, you may have noticed something unusual. Students are actually looking up and engaging with their classmates and teachers. That’s one of the early signs Governor Kathy Hochul is pointing to as proof that her statewide cellphone restrictions are paying off.

A new survey released by the Governor’s Office pulled in over 350 responses from school leaders across New York. These are schools that rolled out the bell-to-bell smartphone ban this year. According to the report, most administrators say the transition has gone far smoother than expected.

What New York State Schools Are Reporting

The Governor says that 92 percent of responding schools described the switch to phone-free learning as smooth. Administrators from Central New York to the Hudson Valley told the state they saw little to no pushback from students.

Another 83 percent of schools say they are now seeing more positive classrooms and better engagement. Leaders from the Southern Tier and North Country described students talking to each other again, playing games at lunch and actually making eye contact. A principal in New York City reported hearing more laughter in the hallways.

The survey also claims a major boost for teachers. Three out of four schools say phone-free classrooms are helping them teach more effectively. One district administrator said high school students are giving deeper responses to literature now that they are not sneaking quick summaries on their screens.

Is It Too Soon To Call the Ban a Success?

While the early numbers look positive, the survey reflects only the first few months of the ban. It also relies on voluntary responses from administrators, not teachers or students. Critics of statewide restrictions have argued that long-term data is still needed, especially in districts where enforcement has been more difficult.

Here in the Hudson Valley, the feedback appears mostly upbeat so far, but many educators say they will be watching closely as the school year continues. As a parent who was very skeptical of the ban, I have to admit that it seems to be working much better than I had expected.

Early drafts of the plan made it appear that having any devices on school grounds would be forbidden, causing some to fear about safety issues and communication during after-school activities. The governor even hinted at students needing to purchase "burner phones" with no internet capabilities to call for rides home.

Once implemented, however, the ban focused on phone use during school hours only, allowing students to store their devices in lockers or bags as long as they weren't being used.