NY May Deploy National Guard to Replace Unvaxxed Medical Staff

This has been a busy couple of years for the National Guard.

It's been over a year since the coronavirus pandemic began and our country is still dealing with the virus but in ways we never could have imagined.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first made it to the United States it didn't take long for New York to be the epicenter one of the states hit the hardest. The virus rocked New York City and it didn't take long for the counties north of the city like Westchester, Orange, Dutchess and even Albany to see higher cases.

Do you remember when Trump was in office and we first heard there could be a vaccine? It was something that almost everyone seemed to want. We all wanted a quick fix to the problem but something happened that led to the vaccine hesitancy we see today. Many believed it was the media that used it to help tarnish Trump's administration.

Governor Cuomo didn't trust the vaccine at first and made a point to have New York health officials look over the vaccine.

Fast forward about a year and making the vaccine mandatory for healthcare workers was one of the last things he did when he was in office.

The healthcare workers were supposed to have their first shot by September 27.

According to Reuters, Governor Kathy Hochul may deploy qualified National Guard members if there is a large number of hospital and nursing home staff positions that need to be filled.

This may be something we see in the Hudson Valley.

